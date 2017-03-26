BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:05 P.M.) – The Al-Qaeda linked rebel coalition, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, launched another powerful assault on the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) controlled town of Qomhana in northern Hama today.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham began their attack around 8 A.M. on Sunday, striking the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the western flank of Qomhana.

Following a series of fierce clashes at Qomhana, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham withdrew their forces to the cemetery area in order to reinforce their positions.

Not long after the jihadists withdrew from Qomhana, the Syrian Arab Army attacked the cemetery area outside the town, overrunning Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions this afternoon.

With the cemetery area under their control, the Syrian Arab Army has now secured the town and put their forces in position to enter Khattab, which is considered empty at the moment.