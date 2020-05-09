BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) military operation inside the Daraa Governorate this weekend has ended in a decisive victory against the militants that used the area launch attacks against their forces.
According to a field source in the Daraa Governorate, the Syrian Army was able to clear the town of Mazrib after several hours of battle against the group of militants responsible for the killing of nine soldiers earlier in the week.
The source said the Syrian Army made several arrests, while killing and wounding a number of other militants that refused to surrender themselves after being surrounded by the military for many hours on Thursday and Friday.
He would add that some of the militants managed to escape to the nearby town of Tafas, where they are now being pursued by the security forces in the area.
The Syrian Army is now in full control of the town of Mazrib and will maintain close watch over much of this region in the Daraa Governorate.
This latest military operation is the second of its kind this year, with the prior one taking place inside the town of Sinamayn in the northern countryside of Daraa.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.