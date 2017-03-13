BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) opened a new front against the Islamic State (ISIS) this afternoon, targeting the villages located east of the Kuweires Military Airport in east Aleppo.

With the rain finally subsiding in east Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army took the opportunity to kick start their new operation east of Kuweires Airport.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the villages of Humaymah Al-Kabira and Humaymah Al-Saghira in the Deir Hafer Plain, resulting in a series of fierce clashes this afternoon.

According to Al-Masdar’s northern Syria correspondent, Yusha Yuseef, the Tiger Forces have already liberated the village of Humaymah Al-Kabira and now they are storming the northern part of Humaymah Al-Saghira.

If this operation is successful, the Syrian Arab Army will be able to strike the Islamic State’s stronghold of Deir Hafer from the western flank.

