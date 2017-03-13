BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) opened a new front against the Islamic State (ISIS) this afternoon, targeting the villages located east of the Kuweires Military Airport in east Aleppo.
With the rain finally subsiding in east Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army took the opportunity to kick start their new operation east of Kuweires Airport.
Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the villages of Humaymah Al-Kabira and Humaymah Al-Saghira in the Deir Hafer Plain, resulting in a series of fierce clashes this afternoon.
According to Al-Masdar’s northern Syria correspondent, Yusha Yuseef, the Tiger Forces have already liberated the village of Humaymah Al-Kabira and now they are storming the northern part of Humaymah Al-Saghira.
If this operation is successful, the Syrian Arab Army will be able to strike the Islamic State’s stronghold of Deir Hafer from the western flank.
289 31 6
- 326Shares
Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.
4 Comments on "Syrian Army opens new front against ISIS in east Aleppo"
God news. This the right place to storm. SAA will probabely create a little pocket and clean it later 🙂
Nope, they’ll begin to clean as soon the pocket created 😉
Nope, by creating one other front to disturb theses rats 🙂
EU/NATO/USA created ISIS no this foolish old racist imperialist asked President Assad stupid questions just to know the Syrian way forward to implement again their destructive plots.This systems countries AID and investment plus partnership always comes with divide and rule plus sabotaging through sanctions and terrorism hidden agenda potion.