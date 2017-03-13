BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) opened a new front against the Islamic State (ISIS) this afternoon, targeting the villages located east of the Kuweires Military Airport in east Aleppo.

With the rain finally subsiding in east Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army took the opportunity to kick start their new operation east of Kuweires Airport.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the villages of Humaymah Al-Kabira and Humaymah Al-Saghira in the Deir Hafer Plain, resulting in a series of fierce clashes this afternoon.

Advertisement

According to Al-Masdar’s northern Syria correspondent, Yusha Yuseef, the Tiger Forces have already liberated the village of Humaymah Al-Kabira and now they are storming the northern part of Humaymah Al-Saghira.

If this operation is successful, the Syrian Arab Army will be able to strike the Islamic State’s stronghold of Deir Hafer from the western flank.

Share this article:
  • 289
  • 31
  •  
  • 6
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    326
    Shares
ALSO READ  Erdogan is sympathetic to ISIS and Al-Nusra: Assad
Advertisement
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

4 Comments on "Syrian Army opens new front against ISIS in east Aleppo"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

God news. This the right place to storm. SAA will probabely create a little pocket and clean it later 🙂

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 11:49
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nope, they’ll begin to clean as soon the pocket created 😉

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 13:57
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nope, by creating one other front to disturb theses rats 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 14:17
Member
Newbie
Commenter
Upvoted
gfsdyughjgd .
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

EU/NATO/USA created ISIS no this foolish old racist imperialist asked President Assad stupid questions just to know the Syrian way forward to implement again their destructive plots.This systems countries AID and investment plus partnership always comes with divide and rule plus sabotaging through sanctions and terrorism hidden agenda potion.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 15:25
wpDiscuz