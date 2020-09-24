BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has opened a crossing along the Euphrates River this week, a new report from the Deir Ezzor said on Wednesday.
According to the report, the Syrian Army opened the crossing linking the towns of Hatla and Al-‘Uthmaniyah in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.
A source from the Syrian Army said that they built a floating bridge between the two areas in order to allow civilians access to both sides of the Euphrates River.
Furthermore, the source said the new crossing will allow for civilians to go back and forth from areas controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the government.
Since 2013, the crossings in Deir Ezzor have been relatively out of service, with the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in 2014 putting an end to all government crossings linking the eastern and western banks of the river.
