BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army has opened humanitarian crossings in three different parts of the Idlib and Aleppo governorates on Sunday, a source told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army, with supervision from the Russian Reconciliation Center, have opened the three crossings in order to allow civilians in northwestern Syria access to both militant and government-held areas.

One of the crossings, the source said, will be located near the Abu Dhuhour Military Airport in southeastern Idlib.

Another crossing will be located at the town of Al-Habit, which is located along the southern axis of the Idlib Governorate with neighboring Hama.

The final crossing will be located near the front-lines in southwestern Aleppo, which will also have a presence of Turkish and Russian forces.

In the past, the Syrian Arab Army has opened similar crossings prior to launching offensives; however, in this rare instance, the crossings were opened after the Syrian Army advanced deep into southern Idlib.

