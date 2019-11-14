BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) recently “opened the gates of hell” against the jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in northeast Latakia, Al-Watan reported on Thursday.
According to Al-Watan, the Syrian Army unleashed a massive attack on the positions of TIP and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, inflicting heavy losses within the ranks of these jihadist groups.
Al-Watan said that the Syrian Arab Army, in coordination with their allies from the Russian and Syrian air forces, recently killed and wounded more than 25 jihadists during their attack on Kabani.
At the same time, a source from the 4th Armored Division told Al-Masdar this evening that their forces are currently engaged in a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels at the northern hills of the Zuwayqat Mountains.
The source pointed out that the Syrian Army is still attempting to capture the last five hills separating their forces from the southern axis of Kabani.
The Syrian Arab Army has been trying to capture these last five hills for several days now; however, due to the rugged terrain and heavy resistance from the jihadist rebels, they have been unable to make any significant advances in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.
