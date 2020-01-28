BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) continued their offensive in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate this week after relatively successful operation on Monday.

According to a military report from the Idlib front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army has captured the key town of Kafr Rouma, which is located southwest of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in the Idlib countryside.

The report said the Syrian Army was able to assert full control over Kafr Rouma after most of the jihadists from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) withdrew from the town last night.

With Kafr Rouma under their control, the Syrian Arab Army is now on the verge of besieging Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

However, a full siege of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man is highly unlikely as the Syrian Army will keep a road open to let the jihadists withdraw in order to avoid heavy casualties.

The Syrian Army has used this tactic in several battles before, including Khan Sheikhoun last year.

