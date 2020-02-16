BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially taken control of the Greater Aleppo area after the last remaining militants fled west along the last road open.

According to a field source in Aleppo, the jihadist rebels completely surrendered the Anadan Plain region after controlling this area for more than six years.

The capture of the Anadan Plain region came shortly after the Syrian Arab Army announced complete control over all areas that were previously under jihadist control in Aleppo city.

With Greater Aleppo and the provincial capital secured, there will likely be a ceasefire between the militants and Syrian Army, with peace negotiations to continue in Astana.

