Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially taken control of the Greater Aleppo area after the last remaining militants fled west along the last road open.

According to a field source in Aleppo, the jihadist rebels completely surrendered the Anadan Plain region after controlling this area for more than six years.

The capture of the Anadan Plain region came shortly after the Syrian Arab Army announced complete control over all areas that were previously under jihadist control in Aleppo city.

With Greater Aleppo and the provincial capital secured, there will likely be a ceasefire between the militants and Syrian Army, with peace negotiations to continue in Astana.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Jihadists allegedly kill 4 Russian officers in eastern Idlib

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Sweet Robert Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Alto al fuego solo para la apertura a los civiles que deseen pasarse al lado del control de gobierno, los terroristas aprovecharán para abastecerse de mas provisiones de guerra que estará entregando el gobierno Turco a los terroristas.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-16 20:59
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hallelujah!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-16 21:39