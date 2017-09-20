BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially reversed all of the jihadist gains in the northern Hama countryside after more than 24 hours of nonstop clashes with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Backed by nonstop airstrikes from their Russian allies, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces and 11th Tank Division managed to recapture the last three towns under Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s control.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Arab Army recaptured the towns of Talisah , Shatheh and Qahirah in northern Hama, killing over 50 jihadist terrorists from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the process.

As a result of the Syrian Army’s gains today, the jihadist offensive in northern Hama is officially over.