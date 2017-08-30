BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies officially entered the Deir Ezzor Governorate after advancing several kilometers along the Sukhnah-Deir Ezzor Highway, a military source told Al-Masdar.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army advanced to the outskirts of Haribshah, which is a town located in the western desert of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Legion is steadily advancing at the Haribshah axis, pushing their way to the town’s western gates while the Islamic State (ISIL) terrorists continue to retreat.

With this latest advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now less than 60km away from lifting the two year long siege on the provincial capital of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.