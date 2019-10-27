BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) offensive in Idlib could begin as early as next week, a source in Damascus told Al-Masdar News on Sunday evening.
According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army has been amassing troops in two important areas in northwestern Syria: Al-Ghaab Plain region of northwest Hama and southern Idlib.
The source said the Syrian Army’s offensive will be led by the elite 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Republican Guard, and elements of the 4th Armored Division.
For several days, the Syrian Arab Army has deployed columns of soldiers and tanks to the southern countryside of Idlib in anticipation of this upcoming offensive against the jihadist forces.
Since Turkey failed to dissolve Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the other jihadist groups, the Syrian Arab Army has made the plans to resume their operations in the Idlib Governorate.
Previously, the Syrian Arab Army’s offensive in southern Idlib was relatively successful and ended with their forces capturing Khan Sheikhoun, Al-Hobeit, and the northern Hama pocket.
