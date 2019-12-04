BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) nearly struck a Turkish observation post in eastern Idlib today while responding to a group of jihadist rebels that targeted their positions.

According to reports from Idlib, the Syrian Army heavily shelled the town of Al-Sarman on Wednesday afternoon in response to a jihadist attack on their positions near the Abu Dhuhour Airport.

During this attack on Al-Sarman, however, the Syrian Army concentrated their artillery on the jihadist positions near the Turkish observation post.

The jihadist rebels, including Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, have often positioned themselves near the Turkish military’s observation posts in northwestern Syria because it gives them protection from airstrikes launched by both the Syrian and Russian air forces.

However, the Syrian Army has made it known that they will target the observation post areas if they suspect the militants are using it to launch attacks on their positions.

This has proven to be the case recently, as the Syrian Army continues to monitor attacks by the jihadist rebels from the areas around the Turkish military’s observation posts.

