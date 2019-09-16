BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful attack on the militant positions in southern Idlib Monday, targeting several sites near the Turkish observation post.

According to a military source in the nearby Hama Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army troops nearly hit a Turkish observation post near the town of Ma’ar Hatat.

The source said the Syrian Army was attempting to hit Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions at Ma’ar Hatat and Ma’ar Zita when one of their artillery shells landed near the Turkish observation post in southern Idlib.

This near miss by the Syrian Arab Army marks the second time in five days that their troops almost hit a Turkish observation post in northwestern Syria.

