BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – During an attack on Friday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) nearly struck a Turkish observation post in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.

According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army was heavily shelling the southern region of Idlib, when their forces nearly hit the Turkish observation post that was located just north of the Hama Governorate.

The source said the Turkish military informed the Russian Armed Forces about the incident that took place on Friday, as it was the first time the Syrian Arab Army nearly hit an observation post in weeks.

The Turkish military currently possesses 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria, with most of them positioned along the so-called “demilitarized zone” that stretches from Aleppo to Latakia.

Last month, one of the Turkish observation posts in the town of Morek became fully encircled by the Syrian Arab Army after the latter scored a major advance across southern Idlib.

Instead of withdrawing from the area, the Turkish military would remain in Morek, prompting the Russian Armed Forces to get involved to ease tensions.

Since then, the Russian military has deployed their troops to the checkpoints around the Turkish observation post, as the Syrian Army fully withdrew from the town of Morek.

