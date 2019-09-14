BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 P.M.) – During an attack on Friday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) nearly struck a Turkish observation post in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the Syrian Arab Army was heavily shelling the southern region of Idlib, when their forces nearly hit the Turkish observation post that was located just north of the Hama Governorate.
The source said the Turkish military informed the Russian Armed Forces about the incident that took place on Friday, as it was the first time the Syrian Arab Army nearly hit an observation post in weeks.
The Turkish military currently possesses 12 observation posts in northwestern Syria, with most of them positioned along the so-called “demilitarized zone” that stretches from Aleppo to Latakia.
Last month, one of the Turkish observation posts in the town of Morek became fully encircled by the Syrian Arab Army after the latter scored a major advance across southern Idlib.
Instead of withdrawing from the area, the Turkish military would remain in Morek, prompting the Russian Armed Forces to get involved to ease tensions.
Since then, the Russian military has deployed their troops to the checkpoints around the Turkish observation post, as the Syrian Army fully withdrew from the town of Morek.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.