BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been steadily building up their forces in the Aleppo Governorate for nearly three weeks now, with thousands of troops making their way to this region of northern Syria from all over the country.

According to a military source inside Aleppo, the Syrian Arab Army has begun positioning their heavy weapons along the front-lines, revealing where they plan to attack from.

The source said the Syrian Army has positioned their heavy weapons to the Al-Hamdaniyah Stadium in southwest Aleppo, along with several areas around Al-Zahra’a and New Aleppo.

In addition to the deployment of these heavy weapons, the Syrian Arab Army continues to deploy more reinforcements to the Aleppo Governorate, as both the southern and western front-lines see large crowds of soldiers moving towards them.

The Syrian Arab Army has recently shifted their attention to the Aleppo Governorate after a series of attacks by the jihadist rebels in December and January prompted the military to prepare their last phase of the provincial capital operation.

The jihadist rebels currently control some areas along the western outskirts of Aleppo, which include the strategic Scientific Research Building and Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies often launch attacks on Aleppo city from these areas, which makes capturing them more important for the Syrian Army in the long run.

