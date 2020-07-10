BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has continued to amass troops along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines, as they move both military personnel and heavy weapons to this axis.
According to a field source in Idlib, the Syrian Army has been sending reinforcements to the Jabal Al-Zawiya front from several neighboring governorates.
The source said that in addition to the military personnel, the Syrian Army is also moving their heavy weaponry to the front-lines in southern Idlib, which has already been used over the last 48 hours.
Among the heavy weaponry moved to southern Idlib over the last week includes modified tanks and newly delivered Russian armored vehicles.
Furthermore, the Syrian Army has also brought with them missile and artillery launchers, which have been used by the military to hammer the enemy defenses along the front-lines in Jabal Al-Zawiya.
This latest military buildup in southern Idlib coincides with the amassing of forces in the northern countryside of Al-Raqqa, as the army turns its attention to the Turkish-backed militants that have wreaked havoc on their positions east of the Euphrates.
