BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has moved one of its powerful missile systems to the Aleppo front-lines recently to help them in their upcoming offensive against the jihadist forces.

According to reports, the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division has moved their Golan-1000 missile system to the western axis of Aleppo.

This missile system (as shown below) was developed and produced inside Syria; it has been the 4th Armored Division’s primary missile system in the past two years.

