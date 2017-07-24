DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2: 35 P.M.) – The Syrian Armed Forces carry on a full-scale military operation to reach the eastern city of Deir Ezzor amid intensifying battles against the Islamic State.

Led by the SAA’s elite Tiger Forces,  the government troops Al Salam Alaykum town located  to the Sabkhawi, which was recaptured 2 days ago.

The striking advance made by the Syrian Army comes amid massive ISIS collapse, where jihadists retreat to their bastions along the western bank of the Euphrates.

Meanwhile, government forces, led by the 5th Legion, took over new points and hilltops en route to ISIS stronghold of al-Sukhnah in the Syrian Desert.

