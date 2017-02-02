BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new assault in the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus on Thursday, targeting the Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) town of Hawsh Al-Salhiyah.

Led by the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard and special mission forces, the Syrian Arab Army  stormed the Farms northeast of Hawsh Al-Salihiyah, where they were confronted by a large Jaysh Al-Islam contingent.

According to an Al-Masdar News field correspondent, the Syrian Arab Army seized several farms near Hawsh Al-Salihiyah, killing and wounding a number of Jaysh Al-Islam and Faylaq Al-Rahman militants.

In addition to seizing farms northeast of the town, the Syrian Arab Army also captured some trenches and checkpoints at the northern flank of Hawsh Al-Salihiyah after a six hour battle on Thursday.

With today’s advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now attacking Hawsh Al-Salihiyah from two different flanks, along with the nearby village of Hawsh Al-Zriqiyah.

3 Comments on "Syrian Army makes new advance in East Ghouta"

According to ground progression the SAA may take whole Syria land with Kurdish forces in 2 years or ( less if some aggrement will be made in Geneva ) !!!

02/02/2017 23:24
IMHO Your calculation is right. Except that the arrival of new arms systems or politics may change speed or outcome.

03/02/2017 06:00
El ejercito tiene que ser mas agresivo con estos terroristas para que Damasco sea un lugar seguro.

03/02/2017 02:56
