BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new assault in the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus on Thursday, targeting the Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) town of Hawsh Al-Salhiyah.
Led by the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard and special mission forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the Farms northeast of Hawsh Al-Salihiyah, where they were confronted by a large Jaysh Al-Islam contingent.
According to an Al-Masdar News field correspondent, the Syrian Arab Army seized several farms near Hawsh Al-Salihiyah, killing and wounding a number of Jaysh Al-Islam and Faylaq Al-Rahman militants.
In addition to seizing farms northeast of the town, the Syrian Arab Army also captured some trenches and checkpoints at the northern flank of Hawsh Al-Salihiyah after a six hour battle on Thursday.
With today’s advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now attacking Hawsh Al-Salihiyah from two different flanks, along with the nearby village of Hawsh Al-Zriqiyah.
3 Comments on "Syrian Army makes new advance in East Ghouta"
According to ground progression the SAA may take whole Syria land with Kurdish forces in 2 years or ( less if some aggrement will be made in Geneva ) !!!
IMHO Your calculation is right. Except that the arrival of new arms systems or politics may change speed or outcome.
El ejercito tiene que ser mas agresivo con estos terroristas para que Damasco sea un lugar seguro.