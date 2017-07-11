BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is rolling through the eastern suburbs of Damascus, capturing several points from the Islamist rebels of Faylaq Al-Rahman.

Led by the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard and Special Mission forces, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the militant-held ‘Ayn Tarma Triangle, where they were engaged in a fierce battle with rebel fighters this morning.

According to a battle report, the Syrian Arab Army captured a large part of ‘Ayn Tarma this morning, following heavy artillery and rocket fire from their allies in the National Defense Forces (NDF) and Palestine Liberation Army (PLA).

The Syrian Arab Army is currently pressing deeper in ‘Ayn Tarma and nearby Jobar, as they look to force the militants to surrender their territory.

