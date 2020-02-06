BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) did not waste much time after capturing the strategic city of Saraqib to make a push towards the northern region of the Idlib Governorate.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army tours strategic town captured in southern Aleppo – video
According to a field report on Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured the town of Afas to secure Saraqib’s northern perimeter and begin positioning their forces along the road leading the city of Taftanaz and its corresponding airport.
The report said the Syrian Army has begun attacking the jihadist positions along the road, while also targeting the latter’s defenses near the city of Ariha, which is to the west of Saraqib.
Ariha was lost in the Summer of 2015, while Taftanaz’s airport was one of the first major airbase’s to be captured by the jihadist rebels in 2012.
The Taftanaz Airport has turned into one of the largest jihadist bases in the Idlib Governorate, with groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) occupying much of the installation.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.