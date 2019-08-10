BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made their first advance into the southern corridor of the Idlib Governorate, today, after launching a surprise attack on the town of Sukayk near the Hama border.
Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army was able to advance north of ‘Atshan in a bid to capture Sukayk and its corresponding hilltop from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza.
The attack would ultimately pay off as the Syrian military’s Tiger Forces managed to capture both Tal Sukayk and the town of Sukayk after a short battle with the militants in southern Idlib.
As a result of today’s advance by the Syrian Arab Army, they now find themselves in control of most of the Idlib-Hama axis for the first time since the southern Idlib offensive by the militants forces in 2014.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.