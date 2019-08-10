BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) made their first advance into the southern corridor of the Idlib Governorate, today, after launching a surprise attack on the town of Sukayk near the Hama border.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army was able to advance north of ‘Atshan in a bid to capture Sukayk and its corresponding hilltop from the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza.

The attack would ultimately pay off as the Syrian military’s Tiger Forces managed to capture both Tal Sukayk and the town of Sukayk after a short battle with the militants in southern Idlib.

As a result of today’s advance by the Syrian Arab Army, they now find themselves in control of most of the Idlib-Hama axis for the first time since the southern Idlib offensive by the militants forces in 2014.

