BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a big attack on the key mountaintop town of Kabani this afternoon, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News.

Led by the 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army launched a preliminary attack on Kabani earlier today; however, their main assault on the town began an hour ago.

Also participating in this ongoing battle is the Russian Air Force, who has already launched a number of airstrikes over the jihadist positions.

No gains have been reported by the Syrian Army thus far. They are currently concentrating their assault on the southern axis of Kabani, which has been the scene of man clashes over the last two weeks.

The Syrian Arab Army is trying to capture the last few points located south of Kabani; these sites are currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

These two jihadist groups have jointly resisted the Syrian Army’s attacks and repeatedly beat them back after several fierce engagements south of Kabani.

Kabani is a small mountaintop town that is located in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate. Its proximity to the Al-Ghaab Plain and Jisr Al-Shughour has made its capture a high priority for the Syrian Army’s central command.

Advertisements