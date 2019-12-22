BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – For the third day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has scored a big advance in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Backed by heavy Russian strikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces (formerly Tiger Forces) managed to capture several sites in southeastern Idlib after launching another big assault on the jihadist defenses.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured the towns and villages of Al-Haraki, Al-Halbah, Tahtaya, Bustan, Farwan, and Burj after another fierce battle with the jihadist rebels in the area.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army has put themselves in striking distance of Jarjanaz, which is one of the last major towns before the city of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Furthermore, the Syrian Army also finds themselves closing in on the Turkish military’s observation post, which is located in the Ma’arat Al-Nu’man countryside.

Since launching their offensive on Thursday, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture over 20 towns and villages in southeastern Idlib, while also killing and wounding over 100 jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allied forces.

