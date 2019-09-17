BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies have sent reinforcements to the Deir Ezzor Governorate this week following threats from the Iran-backed Al-Baqir Brigade to attack the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the eastern region of the Euphrates River region.
According to a military report from eastern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army and the Palestinian-led Al-Quds Brigade sent reinforcements to the front-lines in Deir Ezzor, where they positioned themselves just west of the Syrian Democratic Forces.
A source nearby said the Syrian Army has no plans to attack the Syrian Democratic Forces; however, they are focusing more troops to the area in order to prevent any potential hostilities between the Al-Baqir Brigade and the U.S.-backed forces in Deir Ezzor.
Over the weekend, the Al-Baqir Brigade released a video in which one of their field commanders vowed to expel the Syrian Democratic Forces from the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.
The Al-Baqir Brigade, which is part of the Iran-backed Local Defense Forces (LDF), is considered one of the most powerful paramilitary factions in Syria.
Made up of mostly Al-Baggara tribesmen from rural Aleppo, the Al-Baqir Brigade has established themselves as a formidable force in the Euphrates region after participating in several battles alongside the Syrian Arab Army.
