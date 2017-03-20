BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has officially lifted the siege on the Al-Wa’er District of Homs City today after the jihadist rebels exited the area for the first time in five years.

According to a military source in Homs, the Syrian Arab Army opened the Engineers Roundabout at the entrance of the Al-Wa’er District today in order to comply with the terms of the ceasefire that was brokered by the Russian military.

With the opening of the Engineers Roundabout, thousands of civilians inside Al-Wa’er can now leave the district or resume commerce with other parts of the provincial capital.

In addition to the lifting of the siege on the Al-Wa’er District, the departure of the jihadist rebels from the area also ensures the safety of the Homs-Tartous Highway.

2 Comments on "Syrian Army lifts siege on last rebel stronghold in Homs City"

Do we see green buses finally in Homs also? A step back to peace.

Today 11:38
lawmann josto
great news

Today 13:51
