BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their wide-scale offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo on Friday, targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses near their stronghold of Deir Hafer.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s “Tiger Forces” managed to liberate the large hilltop of Tal Humaymah, which is located along the main road leading from Deir Hafer to Al-Bab.

With much of this road liberated, the Syrian Arab Army is quickly closing in on Deir Hafer, leaving only a few villages between their positions and this Islamic State stronghold in east Aleppo.

If Deir Hafer is captured by the Syrian Arab Army, the Islamic State forces will find it difficult to defend the Jihar Airbase and Maskanah Plain that are located east of the city.

