Our sources in Syria are reporting that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), led by the elite Tiger Forces, have liberated many villages and areas in the East Aleppo countryside.

Full details of the gains have not been provided yet, but we have been informed of that pro-government forces liberated the villages of Jerbet Kabbar and Abo Jabbar Kabeer in East Aleppo.

