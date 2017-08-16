BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is rolling through the northeastern countryside of Homs, today, liberating several points from the Islamic State (ISIL) terror organization.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army launched a powerful attack north of the Al-Sha’er Mountains, resulting in a number of fierce clashes with the terrorist group.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army’s 5th Corps and 18th Tank Division liberated a multitude of hilltops north of Al-Sha’er, killing and wounding over 15 ISIL terrorists, while also destroying one of the terrorist group’s armored vehicles that was fitted with a 23mm anti-aircraft machine gun.

Furthermore, the source added that today’s advance by the Syrian Army comes at the same their allied forces are progressing at the east Hama pocket.