BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a powerful attack against the Islamic State (ISIS) forces in the Palmyra countryside on Monday, targeting the terrorist group’s positions at the Electrical Station located south of the city.

Led by the 18th Tank Division and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army broke-through the Islamic State’s main line of defense at the electrical station, forcing the latter to retreat south into the vast Syrian Desert.

Following the liberation of the Electrical Station, the Syrian Arab Army advanced to the Mashrou’ Subkhat area, where they clashed with the Islamic State terrorists once again.

According to a military source in east Homs, the Syrian Arab Army has now taken full control of the Mashrou’ Subkhat area after a short battle this afternoon.

Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
ISIS is now in a huge kill area. Kill them one by one 🙂

Each little step against ISIS will be a huge step for the humanity.

Today 12:54
Daeshbags Sux
Daeshbags Sux
Well, one by one may be long. Better consider doing brochettes…

Today 14:13
