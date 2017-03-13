BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) carried out a powerful attack against the Islamic State (ISIS) forces in the Palmyra countryside on Monday, targeting the terrorist group’s positions at the Electrical Station located south of the city.

Led by the 18th Tank Division and 5th Legion, the Syrian Arab Army broke-through the Islamic State’s main line of defense at the electrical station, forcing the latter to retreat south into the vast Syrian Desert.

Following the liberation of the Electrical Station, the Syrian Arab Army advanced to the Mashrou’ Subkhat area, where they clashed with the Islamic State terrorists once again.

According to a military source in east Homs, the Syrian Arab Army has now taken full control of the Mashrou’ Subkhat area after a short battle this afternoon.

