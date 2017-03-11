BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA), alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF), stormed the village of Al-Barghouthiyeh in eastern Hama today , targeting the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses near the key town of Mufakkar.

Led by the 11th Tank Division, the Syrian Armed Forces overpowered the Islamic State militants and imposed full control over Al-Barghouthiyeh, following a short battle with the aforementioned terrorist group.

According to Al-Masdar’s Majd Fahd (@SyrianProtector), the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces launched a surprise attack this morning and executed their battle plan in route to expelling the terrorists south.

The Syrian Arab Army has carried out sporadic offensives in the eastern countryside of Al-Salamiyah this month in order to constantly harass the Islamic State militants and keep them busy so that they do not send reinforcements to the Palmyra front.

