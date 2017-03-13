DAMASCUS, SYRIA (11:40 P.M.) – Earlier today, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) secured its single largest advancement in the Al-Qaboun neighborhood since embarking upon a military campaign last month to dislodge insurgents entirely from eastern Damascus.

Led by the 4th Mechanized Division and 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, government forces captured a large building block area in northeastern Al-Qaboun, seizing control of the Al-Noman, Al-Hussein and Al-Qassem mosques in the process.

At the southeastern axis, the 42nd Brigade of the 4th Mechanized Division captured nearly all buildings around the Al-Khabbaz mosque, leaving Islamist fighters in a dire situation.

Advertisement

Next, the SAA will attempt to seize control of the nearby Electric Grid Station which overlooks most of the Al-Qaboun neighborhood, thereby sealing its fate.

Rebel forces claimed to have conducted an ambush against the 4th Division, killing 20 SAA troops in the process. However, a military source based in Damascus insisted there was no ambush and that the entire incident was fabricated to justify the loss of territory.

The Al-Masdar News source also said that rebel factions are left with no option but to capitulate entirely or face utter annihilation.

Over 200 insurgents have been killed since the SAA began its Al-Qaboun offensive.

Share this article:
  • 1
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    2
    Shares
Rate Article (5 / 2)
ALSO READ  Graphic footage shows aftermath of twin suicide bombings in Damascus
Advertisement
 
Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

3 Comments on "Syrian Army liberates large sections of the Al-Qaboun district in eastern Damascus"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Rate Article :
     

Over 200 insurgents have been killed

200 useless terrorists less. Very good 🙂

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
Translate
13/03/2017 22:05
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Flay the Daeshbags
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

there’s still that daeshbag pocket in Damascus that still appears on Wikipedia’s maps. any plans for that?

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
13/03/2017 22:47
The Smart Guy
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
The Smart Guy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s called Yarmouk Camp: it is inhabited by primarily Wahhabized Palestinian refugees. It serves no strategic purpose really since they have no heavy weapons and it would be a fairly unreasonable drain on resources. The primary target is the much larger and more militarized Qaboun District as well as the East Ghouta, and then inevitably the Yarmouk Camp will be next, just to have full control of the Damascus countryside.

As for now: it’s basically just a Daesh museum. They do hand choppings almost daily so the civilized secular Damascuns can watch and see how the animals live.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 01:00
wpDiscuz