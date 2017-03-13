BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful assault across two different axes in the Palmyra countryside this past weekend, striking the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the southern and eastern flanks of the city.

On Monday, the Syrian Army’s assault finally produced results at the southern flank, as their 5th Legion forces managed to break-through the Islamic State’s main defensive line at the Palmyra Electrical Station.

Video footage from this battle today was released by the Syrian Defense Ministry; it would show the moment the Syrian Arab Army took control of the Electrical Station in southern Palmyra.

Advertisement

The Syrian Arab Army is now pushing further south in order to clear the remaining sites the Islamic State holds near the city’s gates.

Share this article:































