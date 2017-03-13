BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful assault across two different axes in the Palmyra countryside this past weekend, striking the Islamic State’s (ISIS) defenses at the southern and eastern flanks of the city.

On Monday, the Syrian Army’s assault finally produced results at the southern flank, as their 5th Legion forces managed to break-through the Islamic State’s main defensive line at the Palmyra Electrical Station.

Video footage from this battle today was released by the Syrian Defense Ministry; it would show the moment the Syrian Arab Army took control of the Electrical Station in southern Palmyra.

Advertisement

The Syrian Arab Army is now pushing further south in order to clear the remaining sites the Islamic State holds near the city’s gates.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  British govt admits to secret Syria war fund but refuses to identify ‘non-extremist’ fighters
Advertisement
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

1 Comment on "Syrian Army liberates large parts of southern Palmyra: video"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Vangelis Kotsios
Guest
Vangelis Kotsios
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

GO SAA take your country back from this “islamic ShitState” Mad-Max-cowards!
Kill all jihaShits, let no one survive!!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
Today 15:01
wpDiscuz