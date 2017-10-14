BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – With Syrian Arab Army forces on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River maintaining a steady push northwards, army units inside Deir Ezzor (on the western shore) have themselves been making advances after renewing offensive operations inside the city.

This morning, the Syrian Army launched an assault on the ISIS-occupied Ummal district inside Deir Ezzor.

Striking hard at Islamic State defenses, Syrian troops managed to capture the Faculty of Education building complex which served as a strong-point for ISIS lines around the Ummal district.

The Syrian Army hopes to capitalize on this advance by flooding reserve forces through the gap it has torn open in Islamic State lines and force jihadist militants to abandon the Ummal district.

Yesterday, the Syrian Army succeeded in besieging ISIS forces inside Deir Ezzor city after capturing several key towns and sites on the eastern Euphrates shore.

ALSO READ  VIDEO: Iranian film crew comes under murderous ISIS fire in Al-Mayadeen battle

there is no eastern shore in dez as the whole city is on western shore

