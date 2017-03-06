BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has kept busy in the eastern countryside of Homs since they liberated Palmyra, attacking several areas controlled by the Islamic State ISIL) forces north of the city.
Among the several sites that have been targeted by the Syrian Arab Army recently is the Jazal Mountains, which is situated 10km northwest of Palmyra.
On Sunday, the Syrian Arab Army’s newly formed 5th Legion entered the Jazal Gas Fields in this mountain region, liberating the entire site after 24 hours of fierce combat.
With the Jazal Gas Fields liberated, the Syrian Arab Army now controls 2 out 4 gas fields that are situated near the Palmyra-Homs Highway.
