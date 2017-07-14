DAMASCUS, SYRIA (8:40 P.M) – On Friday afternoon, US-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions conceded control of more desert areas to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) as the latter secured four points near the border with Jordan.

Heavily supported by paramilitary contingents including Lebanese Hezbollah, the SAA imposed full control over the strategic high-points of Rajm Al-Arnab, Bir Mahroutha and Ard Jaleghm along with the nearby Abu Khashbeh dam.

During the pro-government advance, FSA rebels sustained at least 10 casualties while two of their technicals were set on fire by SAA firepower. Although rebel forces are retreating gradually, they still cling on to control of the imperative Asoud Al-Sharqiyah and Jaish Al-Ashaer areas which make up a large pocket stretching across eastern Sweida and Rif Dimashq.

In the coming weeks, the SAA and its allies hope to drive the US-backed insurgents out of their salient in southern Syria and push them towards the Al-Tanf crossing where a US military garrison is based on the opposite side of the Iraqi border.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

