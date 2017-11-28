BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:55 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) liberated seven towns in the Euphrates River Valley this week, forcing the Islamic State (IS) to retreat south towards the strategic city of Albukamal.

Led by their elite Tiger Forces, the Syrian Arab Army began this advance by liberating six towns on Monday, including Al-Asharah on the western bank of the Euphrates River.

On Tuesday, the Syrian Arab Army continued their push along the western bank of the Euphrates River, liberating the town of Al-Quriyah after advancing northwest from Al-Asharah.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Army has effectively cleared the entire region between the cities of Al-Mayadeen and Al-Salihiyah in the southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

