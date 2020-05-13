BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a powerful attack across the southwestern Idlib front-lines on Wednesday, targeting the defenses of the jihadist rebels in this mountainous region.
According to a field report from this front, the Syrian Army began the day by launching several artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist trenches and fortifications in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, scoring a number of direct hits in the process.
The Syrian Army’s attacks reportedly targeted a number of areas in Jabal Al-Zawiya, including the front-line town of Al-Bara’a, which has become one of the main bases for the jihadists in southern Idlib.
Since the deadly attack on the town of Al-Tanjara by the jihadist rebels, the Syrian Army has stepped up their assault against these militants, launching waves of strikes every few hours to prevent Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies from deeply entrenching in this area.
Despite the Moscow agreement’s ceasefire, the two warring parties in Idlib and Hama have continued their hostilities against one another, resulting in casualties for both sides.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.