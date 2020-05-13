BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a powerful attack across the southwestern Idlib front-lines on Wednesday, targeting the defenses of the jihadist rebels in this mountainous region.

According to a field report from this front, the Syrian Army began the day by launching several artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist trenches and fortifications in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, scoring a number of direct hits in the process.

The Syrian Army’s attacks reportedly targeted a number of areas in Jabal Al-Zawiya, including the front-line town of Al-Bara’a, which has become one of the main bases for the jihadists in southern Idlib.

Since the deadly attack on the town of Al-Tanjara by the jihadist rebels, the Syrian Army has stepped up their assault against these militants, launching waves of strikes every few hours to prevent Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and their allies from deeply entrenching in this area.

Despite the Moscow agreement’s ceasefire, the two warring parties in Idlib and Hama have continued their hostilities against one another, resulting in casualties for both sides.

