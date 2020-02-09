BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is quickly closing in on the strategic Taftanaz Airbase in northern Idlib after seizing downs of towns and villages across this governorate in northwestern Syria.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army captures 5 towns in eastern Idlib
According to a field source in the nearby Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) are less than 4 kilometers away from the Taftanaz Airbase after pushing northwest from the recently captured city of Saraqib.
The source said the Syrian Army is working to reach the southern axis of Taftanaz from the main road leading from Saraqib, while another unit from the military pushes west from the Aleppo Governorate.
Should the Syrian Army succeed in taking Taftanaz, they will find themselves approaching the Turkish border and being only a short distance away from the provincial capital of Idlib.
Furthermore, if the Syrian Army captures Taftanaz, they will be within a short distance of the jihadist strongholds of Sarmin and Binnish, which are both located only a few kilometers away from Idlib city.
While it is not clear whether or not the Syrian Army will actually attempt to capture Idlib city, this ongoing push from Saraqib will definitely put them in position to do so.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.