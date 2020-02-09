BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is quickly closing in on the strategic Taftanaz Airbase in northern Idlib after seizing downs of towns and villages across this governorate in northwestern Syria.

According to a field source in the nearby Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) are less than 4 kilometers away from the Taftanaz Airbase after pushing northwest from the recently captured city of Saraqib.

The source said the Syrian Army is working to reach the southern axis of Taftanaz from the main road leading from Saraqib, while another unit from the military pushes west from the Aleppo Governorate.

Should the Syrian Army succeed in taking Taftanaz, they will find themselves approaching the Turkish border and being only a short distance away from the provincial capital of Idlib.

Furthermore, if the Syrian Army captures Taftanaz, they will be within a short distance of the jihadist strongholds of Sarmin and Binnish, which are both located only a few kilometers away from Idlib city.

While it is not clear whether or not the Syrian Army will actually attempt to capture Idlib city, this ongoing push from Saraqib will definitely put them in position to do so.

