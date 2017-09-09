BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is making significant progress in the outskirts of Deir Ezzor City, liberating site-after-site from the crumbling Islamic State (ISIL) forces near the military airport.

Backed by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces managed to liberate the large hilltop overlooking the cemetery, leaving them within striking distance of the Deir Ezzor Military Airport for the first time in nine months.

According to a military source, the Syrian Arab Army is now less than 1km away from the Deir Ezzor Military Airport and can see the troops inside this imperative installation near the provincial capital.

The lifting of the siege on the Deir Ezzor Military Airport is part of the recently launched offensive dubbed “Operation Assad Leap,” which is solely focused on liberating this area and freeing the besieged troops there.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army presses forward in Deir Ezzor as they attempt to lift airport siege

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss

2 Comments on "Syrian Army less than 1km away from lifting siege on Deir Ezzor Airport"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
hestroy
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
hestroy
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Good!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
09/09/2017 16:12
Floriangeyer
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Floriangeyer
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The race to the border with Iraq has started. God speed to the SAA.

And damn the USA.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
09/09/2017 17:32
wpDiscuz