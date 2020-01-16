BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a powerful attack across the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate on Thursday.

According to a military source in the provincial capital, the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division has begun a massive artillery attack that has targeted the jihadist defenses throughout southwestern and western Aleppo.

The source said the Syrian Army’s large-scale artillery barrage is just the military’s preliminary assault before they begin their long-awaited offensive in Aleppo.

This large-scale Syrian Arab Army offensive is expected to target several sites that are currently under the control of the jihadist rebels, specifically, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

The offensive was originally planned for last year; however, it was called off in favor of the southern Idlib and northern Hama offensive.

