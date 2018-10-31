BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) did not hesitate on Tuesday to repeatedly strike the jihadist rebels inside the Idlib buffer zone after the latter refused to leave the designated de-escalation area.

According to a military source in Hama city, the Syrian Arab Army launched a wide-scale attack along the Idlib axis, Tuesday, striking a number of jihadist posts and trenches that were either recently built or continuously used in the buffer zone.

The source said that the Syrian Arab Army attacked the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza near the towns of ‘Atshan, Al-Lataminah, Morek, Al-Taman’ah, Sukeek, and Lahaya.

The Syrian Arab Army reportedly used heavy surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells to target the jihadist trenches, while machine gunners opened fire on militants attempting to move towards their lines.

Since the Sochi Agreement was established on September 17th, the designated buffer zone in northwestern Syria has seen little peace and heavy clashes between the two warring parties.

While both Turkey and Russia maintain that the buffer zone agreement is going as planned, it appears completely different at the actual front-lines as the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels continue to clash inside this designated demilitarized area.

The primary reason for the increased hostilities is due to the jihadists remaining inside the buffer zone and the latter’s anger over the terms of the agreement.

In particular, the jihadist rebels are not happy that the 15-20 km buffer zone lies completely within their territory; this has been the source of anger for the opposition groups, as that they are the ones to give up the most in this deal.

