BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) did not hesitate on Tuesday to repeatedly strike the jihadist rebels inside the Idlib buffer zone after the latter refused to leave the designated de-escalation area.
According to a military source in Hama city, the Syrian Arab Army launched a wide-scale attack along the Idlib axis, Tuesday, striking a number of jihadist posts and trenches that were either recently built or continuously used in the buffer zone.
The source said that the Syrian Arab Army attacked the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jaysh Al-Izza near the towns of ‘Atshan, Al-Lataminah, Morek, Al-Taman’ah, Sukeek, and Lahaya.
The Syrian Arab Army reportedly used heavy surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells to target the jihadist trenches, while machine gunners opened fire on militants attempting to move towards their lines.
Since the Sochi Agreement was established on September 17th, the designated buffer zone in northwestern Syria has seen little peace and heavy clashes between the two warring parties.
While both Turkey and Russia maintain that the buffer zone agreement is going as planned, it appears completely different at the actual front-lines as the Syrian Arab Army and jihadist rebels continue to clash inside this designated demilitarized area.
The primary reason for the increased hostilities is due to the jihadists remaining inside the buffer zone and the latter’s anger over the terms of the agreement.
In particular, the jihadist rebels are not happy that the 15-20 km buffer zone lies completely within their territory; this has been the source of anger for the opposition groups, as that they are the ones to give up the most in this deal.
123
- 123Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.