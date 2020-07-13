BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Over the past 24 hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a number of artillery and missile strikes in northwestern Syria, targeting the sites belonging to the jihadist forces.

According to reports from southern Idlib, the Syrian Army heavily targeted the jihadist forces between the Jabal Al-Zawiya, Al-Ghaab Plain, and Jabal Al-Akrad regions, with the primary focus of the strikes on the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

The wide-scale attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes in retaliation for the attempted jihadist drone strikes on the Hmeimim Airbase on Saturday evening.

A source from the coastal city of Jableh said the jihadist rebels attempted to bomb the Hmeimim Airbase using armed drones that took off from the Latakia-Idlib axis.

The source added that the jihadist drones were shot down before they could hit any target at the Hmeimim Airbase and nearby city of Jableh.

The Russian Reconciliation Center confirmed the attack on the Hmeimim Airbase during a press briefing on Sunday.

Advertisements