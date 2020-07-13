BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Over the past 24 hours, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a number of artillery and missile strikes in northwestern Syria, targeting the sites belonging to the jihadist forces.
According to reports from southern Idlib, the Syrian Army heavily targeted the jihadist forces between the Jabal Al-Zawiya, Al-Ghaab Plain, and Jabal Al-Akrad regions, with the primary focus of the strikes on the positions of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
The wide-scale attack by the Syrian Arab Army comes in retaliation for the attempted jihadist drone strikes on the Hmeimim Airbase on Saturday evening.
A source from the coastal city of Jableh said the jihadist rebels attempted to bomb the Hmeimim Airbase using armed drones that took off from the Latakia-Idlib axis.
The source added that the jihadist drones were shot down before they could hit any target at the Hmeimim Airbase and nearby city of Jableh.
The Russian Reconciliation Center confirmed the attack on the Hmeimim Airbase during a press briefing on Sunday.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.