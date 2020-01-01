BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a retaliatory attack against the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria this week after the latter struck their troops in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

According to a military source in northern Syria, the Syrian Army fired several artillery shells and missiles towards the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants in the town of Fars and its surroundings.

The Syrian Army also targeted the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA) near the International Highway that links the provincial capitals of Aleppo and Al-Hasakah.

The source said the Syrian Army is working to strengthen their posts in northern Syria after the attack that was carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces over the weekend.

