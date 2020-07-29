BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – For the fifth day in a row, the Syrian Armed Forces have unleashed a powerful barrage of artillery and missiles towards the positions of the jihadist rebels in northwestern Syria.

According to a field report from the Latakia Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army, alongside the Republican Guard, began the day by heavily targeting the strategic hilltops around the town of Kabani in the Jabal Al-Akrad region.

The Syrian Army would follow up this attack on Kabani by striking several sites nearby, including trenches and posts belonging to the jihadist rebels of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

Meanwhile, in southern Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division continued their campaign to weaken the enemy’s resolve in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, as their missile and artillery launchers repeatedly struck the jihadist positions around the towns of Al-Fatirah and Al-Bara’a.

The Syrian Army would also target a number of jihadist sites in the Al-Ghaab Plain region, which is adjacent to Jabal Al-Zawiya and considered a potential target for the next SAA offensive in northwestern Syria.

This recent influx in attacks by the Syrian Army comes against the backdrop of jihadist infiltration attempts in the Al-Ghaab Plain and the repeated targeting of the Russian-Turkish patrols.

