BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has resumed their offensive in southeastern Idlib this afternoon after taking a brief hiatus.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army is storming the areas their troops lost near the key town of Jarjanaz in southeastern Idlib.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Army lost some points near Jarjanaz on Friday, prompting them to launch a swift attack to regain these sites.

The first counter-attack was launched on Friday evening, but the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) managed to repel this attack.

The Syrian Army is now storming Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses in a bid to retake the sites and position themselves for the next major attack on the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

The source added that the Syrian Army’s large-scale assault is expected to kickoff in the coming hours and could be launched this evening.

