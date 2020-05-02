BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – For the second day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has heavily attacked the jihadist front-lines in southern Idlib, as they intensify their strikes against the enemy forces.

According to a field report from northwestern Syria, the Syrian Arab Army launched several artillery strikes and missiles towards the jihadist defenses, hitting their positions along the Jabal Al-Zawiya front-lines.

In particular, the Syrian Arab Army reportedly concentrated their attacks on the militant lines near the towns of Al-Bara’ and Al-Fateera.

These two aforementioned towns have been repeatedly targeted by the Syrian Arab Army, as they serve as imperative logistical points for the jihadist rebels and their allies.

With tensions rising between the Turkish-backed militants and jihadists, there is a strong chance that the Syrian military won’t resume their offensive in Idlib anytime soon.

Similar to the 2016 infighting between the militant factions, the Syrian Army often let them attack one another, as these opposition groups would weaken each other through these internal tiffs.

