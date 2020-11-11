BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a security operation in eastern Daraa on Wednesday, coinciding with the resurgence of militant activity in the southern part of the country.
According to recent reports from southern, the Syrian Arab Army’s security operation targeted the Karak area, which is located along the administrative border of the Al-Sweida Governorate.
The reports said the Syrian Army is combing through sites that are suspected to have militant sleeper cells.
This operation comes just a few days after a number of Air Force Intelligence personnel were killed in an ambush near the town of Karak.
While no group claimed responsibility for the ambush, a field source told Al-Masdar News that the attack was likely carried out by sleeper cells belonging to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) or Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army also launched raids in the Al-Balad District of Daraa city, as they searched for suspected militants who carried out attacks inside the governorate.
Since the Summer 2018 reconciliation agreement, southern Syria has witnessed increased militant activity through their sleeper cells, especially in the rural parts of Daraa, Al-Sweida and Al-Quneitra.
