BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has launched a new military in the eastern region of Syria, following a string of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) attacks on their positions in the Homs and Deir Ezzor governorates.

According to a field report from the Homs Governorate, the Syrian Army, alongside the National Defense Forces (NDF), kicked off a new operation in the Badiya Al-Sukhnah region to clear the hideouts used by the Islamic State to attack their forces in eastern Syria.

The report said the Syrian Army has been heavily targeting several areas believed to be Islamic State hideouts along the Deir Ezzor-Homs provincial border.

This latest operation by the Syrian Armed Forces comes shortly after the Islamic State launched a series of deadly attacks that killed and wounded several military personnel in the Homs countryside.

Since ISIS lost its so-called ‘caliphate’ in Syria and Iraq, the terrorist group has moved its remaining forces to the desert region between both countries.

The Islamic State has mostly launched their attacks against the Syrian and Iraqi forces during the twilight hours before disappearing back into the desert; this has made it difficult to track many of these terrorists down.

