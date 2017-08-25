BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:45 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new assault in the southeastern countryside of Damascus, today, targeting the Badiya region of the province.

Led by the 5th Corps, the Syrian Arab Army stormed Dahrat Al-‘Aridh area of the Badiya region; this resulted in a fierce battle that lasted for a short period of time this morning.

Within two hours of launching this attack, the Syrian Arab Army took control of the Dahrat Al-‘Aridh area and Watid Hill of southeast Damascus, forcing the remaining militants to retreat further south.

This latest advance has put the Syrian Arrmy in control of a large part of the Badiya area, leaving only the rebel Al-Tanf pocket left to capture.